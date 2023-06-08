Watch CBS News
Local News

Swifties wait hours for exclusive Taylor Swift merchandise in Detroit

By Jordan Burrows

/ CBS Detroit

Swifties wait hours for exclusive Taylor Swift merchandise in Detroit
Swifties wait hours for exclusive Taylor Swift merchandise in Detroit 07:07

(CBS DETROIT) - Thousands of Taylor Swift fans crowded Brush Street next to Ford Field in downtown Detroit Thursday to get a piece of exclusive merchandise for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Swift's two-day concert kicks off Friday, and people started lining up around 2 a.m. Thursday to get their hands on t-shirts, sweatshirts, posters, and anything T-Swift related.

Typically what is sold at these pop-up merch tents can't be found anywhere else, so these items are highly sought-after.

CBS News Detroit's Jordan Burrows spent the morning with the Swifties in line to hear why there is so much hysteria surrounding this and why the die-hard fans are willing to spend thousands. 

Jordan Burrows
jordan-burrows-low-res-proof-1-11-23-8632.jpg

Jordan Burrows is a Hoosier and loves the Midwest. He jumped at the opportunity to work for CBS News Detroit and is excited to anchor the weekend mornings and report throughout the week.

First published on June 8, 2023 / 11:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.