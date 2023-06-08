Swifties wait hours for exclusive Taylor Swift merchandise in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Thousands of Taylor Swift fans crowded Brush Street next to Ford Field in downtown Detroit Thursday to get a piece of exclusive merchandise for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Swift's two-day concert kicks off Friday, and people started lining up around 2 a.m. Thursday to get their hands on t-shirts, sweatshirts, posters, and anything T-Swift related.

Typically what is sold at these pop-up merch tents can't be found anywhere else, so these items are highly sought-after.

CBS News Detroit's Jordan Burrows spent the morning with the Swifties in line to hear why there is so much hysteria surrounding this and why the die-hard fans are willing to spend thousands.