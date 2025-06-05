Suspect taken into custody after SWAT team responds to barricaded gunman call

Waiting for Nintendo Switch 2; attempted car theft; weather and other top stories

One man was taken into custody after a barricaded gunman incident Wednesday night in Macomb County, Michigan.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported its Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was called about 10:15 p.m. to assist deputies on report of a disorderly person in the 27000 block of Riviera Drive in Harrison Township.

The suspect, described as a 41-year-old Harrison Township resident, "was allegedly intoxicated, destructive, and threatened to shoot the caller," the report said.

On arrival, deputies learned that the suspect along with a juvenile male were inside that home. Officers saw the suspect with a black long gun and heard a shot fired.

Officers used a public address system to issue commands for the suspect to leave the home, but he did not obey those instructions.

With that, the SWAT team went into action, retrieving the juvenile and taking the suspect into custody without further incident.

The man remains lodged at the Macomb County Jail.