Suspect taken into custody after SWAT team responds to barricaded gunman call One man was taken into custody after a barricaded gunman incident Wednesday night in Macomb County, Michigan. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported its Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was called about 10:15 p.m. to assist deputies on report of a disorderly person in the 27000 block of Riviera Drive in Harrison Township.