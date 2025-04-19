SUV crashes into Monroe County house after motorist suffers medical condition, police say

FBI gets involved in London Thomas case; reward in fatal road rage shooting; and more top stories

A 35-year-old woman is in the hospital after the car she was driving crashed into a Dundee, Michigan, house Friday evening.

According to the Dundee Police Department, officers responded to the crash on the 100 block of Monroe Street near Oak Street around 5:20 p.m.

The woman from Sylvania, Ohio, apparently suffered a medical condition while driving, which caused her SUV to leave the road and collide with the house, officials say. She was taken to the hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Dundee Police Department

Police say the house sustained considerable damage.

The crash is under investigation.