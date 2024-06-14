Authorities searching for suspects who allegedly shot 34-year-old Detroit-area woman

Ann Arbor teachers receive layoff notices, Hart Plaza fountain restored and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is searching for multiple suspects after a woman was shot Thursday night, police said.

At about 10 p.m. on Thursday, police and fire officials responded to the 18000 block of Nadol after receiving a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital where she needed surgery.

Police say the suspects left the area after the shooting in an unknown car.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information has been released at this time.