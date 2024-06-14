Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities searching for suspects who allegedly shot 34-year-old Detroit-area woman

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Ann Arbor teachers receive layoff notices, Hart Plaza fountain restored and more top stories
Ann Arbor teachers receive layoff notices, Hart Plaza fountain restored and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is searching for multiple suspects after a woman was shot Thursday night, police said. 

At about 10 p.m. on Thursday, police and fire officials responded to the 18000 block of Nadol after receiving a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital where she needed surgery.

Police say the suspects left the area after the shooting in an unknown car. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

No other information has been released at this time. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

First published on June 14, 2024 / 10:42 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.