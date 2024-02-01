Suspects arrested after allegedly stealing $170K in jewelry from smash-and-grab robberies

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Nearly $170,000 worth of jewelry was stolen and recovered after the arrest of six suspects in connection to multiple smash-and-grab robberies, the Troy Police Department said.

On Jan. 13, there was a smash-and-grab robbery at the Helzberg Diamonds in the Great Lakes Crossing Mall in Auburn Hills. Three men were wearing hoodies and surgical masks, entered the store, smashed the cases, and stole several thousand dollars worth of jewelry, police said.

The suspect vehicle was identified and was registered to a rental company. A short time later, the vehicle was returned to a Lansing rental location, and a new vehicle was rented, investigation shows.

On Jan. 22, the Troy Special Investigative Unit was notified by the Lansing Mall of a smash-and-grab at Kay Jewelers.

During this time, the Eaton County Sheriff's Office found out the suspect vehicle from the theft was the recently rented vehicle.

Further investigation showed it was the same group responsible for a total of six robberies in Michigan and Ohio.

The rented vehicle was found on Jan. 24 while traveling to Sterling Heights and during this time, additional authorities were contacted to assist, police said.

The vehicle entered the Lakeside Mall parking lot in Sterling Heights and started to circle the lot with another vehicle that was stolen from Harper Woods on Jan. 16, according to police.

Around 2 p.m., four men wearing hoods and surgical masks got out of the vehicle and went inside Lakeside Mall, two of the suspects stayed outside.

After a few minutes inside the mall, the suspects entered the Sparkles Jewelry store and started smashing out the cases, police said. After grabbing what they could carry, they fled on foot in various directions but were arrested by officers on the scene.

All six suspects were taken to the Macomb County Jail.