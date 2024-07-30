Suspected human remains found at Michigan construction site determined to be from pre-modern era

Detroit launches new plan to pay water bills, demolition for Macomb County hotel and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Suspected human remains were discovered at a construction site in Michigan last week, and archeologists are investigating after they were determined to likely be from a pre-modern era.

The bones were discovered at about 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Grandview Parkway construction site near Oak Street in Traverse City.

The construction workers stopped and notified authorities once they discovered the bones. After that, the site was secured to preserve any evidence that could be connected to this finding.

Police said they were working to determine if the bones could be associated with original fill used for the Grandview Parkway, old burial site or any other historical context.

On Tuesday, police released an update about the discovery of the bones.

"The bones appear to be from a pre-modern era, suggesting they could be from a time period well before contemporary forensic methods were available," Traverse City police said in a release.

The department is working with state police, Michigan Department of Transportation archeologists and Western Michigan University anthropologists to investigate the bones.

Police say construction work will resume at the site.

Last month, what appeared to be human remains were found at a construction site at the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor.