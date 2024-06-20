Watch CBS News
Local News

Potential human remains discovered at University of Michigan construction site

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Thousands in Metro Detroit without power after severe storms and more top stories
Thousands in Metro Detroit without power after severe storms and more top stories 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are investigating after what is believed to be human remains were found on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor earlier this week. 

Construction workers discovered what appeared to be human bones while excavating near S. Fifth Avenue and John Street on Monday, according to Melissa Overton, the deputy chief of the university's police department.

State police were called to assist university police with the investigation. 

No other information has been released at this time.

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

First published on June 20, 2024 / 8:32 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.