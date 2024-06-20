Potential human remains discovered at University of Michigan construction site

Thousands in Metro Detroit without power after severe storms and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are investigating after what is believed to be human remains were found on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor earlier this week.

Construction workers discovered what appeared to be human bones while excavating near S. Fifth Avenue and John Street on Monday, according to Melissa Overton, the deputy chief of the university's police department.

State police were called to assist university police with the investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.