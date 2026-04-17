Suspect shot by troopers, innocent bystander killed during police chase in Inkster

A suspect was shot by Michigan State Police troopers on Friday during a police chase that ended in a crash, killing an innocent bystander in Inkster.

The incident happened at about 2:45 p.m. in the area of Middlebelt Road and Parkwood Street.

MSP says its Emergency Support Team and Second District Special Investigation Section were executing a search warrant at a home for a homicide investigation when a 19-year-old man got in an SUV with a woman and left. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect refused, prompting a police chase.

MSP says the chase continued eastbound on Parkwood before the suspect ran a red light and struck a vehicle at Parkwood and Oakwood streets. The driver in the vehicle that was hit was pronounced at the scene.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and ran away when shots were fired. Police say the suspect was shot in the lower part of his body and was taken to a hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

MSP says no other injuries have been reported. Inkster police say several people were detained, and there is no threat to the public.

Police say two firearms were recovered.

An investigation is ongoing. The troopers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave.