Suspect in Monroe and Frenchtown Township thefts taken into custody, police say

A suspect believed to be involved in multiple thefts was apprehended and taken into custody on Friday near downtown Monroe, Michigan.

The Monroe Police Department said it investigated a report that a cell phone was stolen that morning from a home in the 700 block of East Front Street. While officers had a description of the suspect, he wasn't located during the initial search.

But in the afternoon, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a retail fraud report from Meijer, 1700 N. Telegraph Road, which is just north of the city in Frenchtown Township. The store's security staff gave deputies a description of a person who matched the description of the suspected thief on Front Street, along with a list of items that were stolen from the store.

Police officers then saw a vehicle that matched the description of both incidents in the 500 block of East Front Street, near Soldiers and Sailors Park. They spoke with the occupants and identified one of them as the suspect.

A 38-year-old Monroe man, who was wearing clothing identical to the suspect's description, was taken into custody, police said. Officers also found the stolen cell phone and the items taken from Meijer.

The suspect was cooperative with police, officers said, and the case has been sent to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office for review.

"We appreciate the solid communication between the City of Monroe Police and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office that helped bring this case to a quick close," police said.