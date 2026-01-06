Suspect facing five charges after armed robbery in Adrian, police say

An armed robbery in Adrian, Michigan, has resulted in charges against a suspect.

Andrew Coleman Lambert Jr., 41, was arraigned Monday in Lenawee County 2A District Court in Adrian on one count each of armed robbery, bank robbery and firearm possession by a prohibited person; along with two counts of felony firearm, the Adrian Police Department said.

The charges spin out of an armed robbery on Dec. 5 at Advance America in Adrian.

Adrian police said about 2 p.m. that day, a person wearing a hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses and a scarf entered Advance America on South Main Street and presented a black pistol. Police said he told the employees to turn over cash from the cash drawers and a safe, saying, "My kids need this."

He left the scene with about $5,000 cash and ran off eastbound from the business.

Officers searched the area with a K-9 but were not immediately able to locate the suspect.

Police are still investigating the incident, and ask that anyone who has information to share on the case contact Detective J. Michael Gentner at 517-264-4887, or by email at mgentner@adrianmi.gov or APDTips@adrianmi.gov.