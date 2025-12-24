Adrian police search for suspect in $5K payday loan center robbery

Adrian police are searching for a suspect accused of pulling a pistol on employees of a payday loan center before making away with $5,000.

Police say the armed robbery took place around 2 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the Advance America in the 1400 block of South Main Street, when a suspect entered the loan center, pulled out a pistol, and told employees to turn over cash from cash drawers as well as a safe, saying, "My kids need this."

Adrian Police Department

In about six minutes, the man made away with $5,000, investigators said, before leaving east of the building.

A police K-9 attempted to track the suspect, but was unsuccessful.

Witnesses described the suspect as a white man, between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Adrian police at 517-264-4887 or by email.