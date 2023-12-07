Watch CBS News
Detroit suspect drives stolen truck with three tires, leads Michigan police on chase

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 22-year-old Detroit resident was arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen truck, Michigan State Police said. 

Police received a call on Dec. 6 close to 10 p.m. from a person following a truck that was stolen from their repair shop, police said. 

Police tried to stop the suspect who was south on I-94 but the suspect failed to stop, driving close to 60 mph, according to authorities. 

The suspect exited Grand River from southbound M-10 and then turned on the northbound M-10 Service Drive. 

Police were able to box in the truck, bringing it to a stop, the investigation shows. 

The truck was missing a front left tire, had front end damage, and the hood was up.   

No one was hurt during the incident. 

First published on December 7, 2023 / 12:40 PM EST

