Suspect dead after shooting at St. Clair County deputies Tuesday

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is dead after shooting at St. Clair County deputies Tuesday night in an incident that prompted authorities to ask residents to shelter in place.

At about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer on Lakeshore Road south of Shorewood Road. The stop was initiated because the registered owner showed an outstanding felony warrant.

The driver, Jeffery Adams, 35, of Fort Gratiot Township, initially stopped the vehicle, and then a short chase ensued. According to the sheriff's office, the pursuit ended when he arrived at a residence on Lakeshore Road.

"The male then ran into the home and a single shot was fired toward deputies through a window," said the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office. "Deputies took cover as a second shot was heard within a minute of the first. A drone was used to canvas the area close to where it was believed the man had gone. It was determined the male did not leave that home."

Deputies then created a perimeter around the residence and asked residents to shelter in place.

Detectives obtained a search warrant, and a drone was used to search the home.

Authorities discovered the man deceased in the home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was the only occupant of the house.

No one else was injured during this incident. Deputies did not fire any shots.

"This not the outcome that we hoped for, any loss of life is tragic. I would like to commend all of the deputies and departments involved and am relieved that no law enforcement was injured. The collaboration between departments helped tremendously to resolve the situation quickly," said St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King.