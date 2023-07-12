Watch CBS News
Residents in Fort Gratiot Township area urged to shelter in place amid "police situation"

/ CBS Detroit

FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking residents to shelter in place and lock their doors due to a "police situation" Tuesday night in the Fort Gratiot Township area.

Investigators say the situation is happening on Lakeshore Road between Brace and Metcalf roads, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

The road is closed as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.

No other information has been released at this time.

