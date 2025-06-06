Suspect arrested in connection with shooting of rapper Skilla Baby

A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured Detroit rapper Skilla Baby, Redford Township Police reported.

The shooting happened about 7 p.m. on May 22 in the area of Eight Mile Road and Beech Daly Road, with multiple rounds fired toward an SUV.

In the aftermath, Trevon Gardner, known in the entertainment world as Skilla Baby, crashed the SUV he was driving. Gardner had three gunshot wounds as a result of the incident and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. Multiple shell casings were found in the area, and the vehicle had several bullet holes.

Redford police said in a follow up report they were able to identify a suspect vehicle through the assistance of Detroit Police Department, Western Wayne Special Operations Team and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The registered owner of that vehicle was taken into custody Wednesday by Detroit police. A search warrant was served at his home in Detroit, during which a firearm was recovered.

Felony weapons offenses are pending and will be reviewed by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation is continuing, and police ask that anyone with information on the case contact Detective Ed French at 313-387-2579. Information can also be shared anonymously at MI Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.