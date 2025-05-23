Detroit rapper Skilla Baby's head grazed in Redford Township shooting, but should make "full recovery"

Detroit rapper Skilla Baby was injured during a shooting in which over 20 rounds were fired toward the vehicle he was driving Thursday evening in Redford Township, according to police.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Trevon Gardner, was reported in stable condition Friday "and should make a full recovery," the Redford Township Police Department said in a statement.

The emergency call about 7 p.m. sent police officers to the area of Eight Mile Road and Beech Daly after an SUV crashed into a building. The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time. Police said in their report they determined over 20 rounds were fired toward the vehicle before the suspect ran off. A witness took the wounded driver to a local hospital.

Gardner "suffered three non-fatal gunshot wounds before crashing his vehicle," police said.

Multiple sources reported that the rapper was grazed in the head and shot in the leg.

CBS News Detroit observed multiple shell casings and the vehicle with several bullet holes when at the scene.

Police are still investigating and ask that anyone with information on the case contact Detective Ed French at 313-387-2579. Information can also be shared anonymously at MI Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.