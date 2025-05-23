Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit rapper Skilla Baby's head grazed in Redford Township shooting, but should make "full recovery"

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton,
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit rapper Skilla Baby hurt in Redford Township shooting
Detroit rapper Skilla Baby hurt in Redford Township shooting 00:28

Detroit rapper Skilla Baby was injured during a shooting in which over 20 rounds were fired toward the vehicle he was driving Thursday evening in Redford Township, according to police.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Trevon Gardner, was reported in stable condition Friday "and should make a full recovery," the Redford Township Police Department said in a statement.

The emergency call about 7 p.m. sent police officers to the area of Eight Mile Road and Beech Daly after an SUV crashed into a building. The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time. Police said in their report they determined over 20 rounds were fired toward the vehicle before the suspect ran off. A witness took the wounded driver to a local hospital.

Gardner "suffered three non-fatal gunshot wounds before crashing his vehicle," police said.

Multiple sources reported that the rapper was grazed in the head and shot in the leg. 

CBS News Detroit observed multiple shell casings and the vehicle with several bullet holes when at the scene.  

Police are still investigating and ask that anyone with information on the case contact Detective Ed French at 313-387-2579. Information can also be shared anonymously at MI Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.