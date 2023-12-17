Suspect arrested after armed barricade in Commerce Township

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 35-year-old man was arrested following an armed barricade in Commerce Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 200 block of Heartwood Drive on a report of a domestic assault.

A 34-year-old woman from Commerce Township reported that her boyfriend from Sterling Heights had physically assaulted her, deputies said.

The woman fled to a neighbor's home following the assault, according to investigators.

When deputies and EMS arrived at the scene, the woman told them her boyfriend was intoxicated when the altercation took place and that he was still inside the home, the sheriff's office said.

The woman told deputies that the suspect had access to firearms and was emotionally unstable, according to deputies.

Deputies went to the home and told the suspect to exit the home but he didn't respond, the sheriff's office said.

Movement was detected in the home but the suspect refused to cooperate and barricaded himself in one of the bedrooms in the back of the home, according to deputies.

A SWAT callout was initiated close to 1 a.m. as deputies said they believed the suspect was armed, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies secured a perimeter around the home until the SWAT team arrived.

On scene, SWAT negotiators tried to talk to the suspect but were unsuccessful, the sheriff's office said.

A robot was deployed into the home around 3 a.m. to try to make contact with the suspect and to see inside the home.

The robot provided live video of the suspect who was moving within the home with what appeared to be a pistol in his hand, deputies said.

For several hours, the SWAT team continued to tell the suspect to come out but the suspect never answered, investigators said.

Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the suspect told negotiators he would surrender, according to the sheriff's office.

After the suspect came out, he was arrested and the home was searched and cleared, deputies said.

The suspect is being held at the Oakland County Jail.