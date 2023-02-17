Students compete in Detroit Pistons Foundation's Black History Month scholarship event

(CBS DETROIT) - One by one, students from Detroit high schools displayed their talents at the Detroit Institute of Arts Thursday as part of the Detroit Pistons Foundation's annual Black History Month scholarship event.

Students participated in a poster contest and poetry slam.

Narla White took home the $20,000 prize for her expression through painting and drawing.

"Speaking out is definitely important, but I feel, like, we also need to learn how to use our eyes and our ears and every other sense," White said.

Dariana Mallett made sure everyone heard her voice in her words that she created through a poem that resonated to the tune of winning a $25,000 prize.

"I wanted to incorporate a universal experience as well as my own," she said. "The only struggle was really finding a way to not speak on others behalf, but just show a comparison, like I'm like you, but we are different."

Pistons legend Earl Cureton was one of the judges Thursday.

"We're doing some great things," Cureton said. "You know, I'm from the city of Detroit, grew up on the east side of Detroit, and to have the opportunity to be a part of all of this that's going on."