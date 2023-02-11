Students, faculty honor Northwestern HS student Cartier Woods during playoff game

(CBS DETROIT) - In January, Northwestern High School senior Cartier Woods collapsed on the court after a sudden cardiac arrest.

The teen was rushed to the hospital, where doctors were able to bring him back to life but he was put on life support.

In a statement, school officials say the 18-year-old was taken off life support after "vital signs continued to be absent" -- a decision made by his aunt.

Friday night, the student-athlete was remembered by his teammates, coach, and friends.

It marked Northwestern's playoff game again Southeastern. During halftime, those close to Woods were given the opportunity to speak about the person he was.

Many called the rising sportsman "sweet," "loving" and "funny." The occasion marked an even more special moment for Woods' friend Khayne Howard. Howard, who is a senior, decided to honor his friend by wearing his No. 4 jersey.

"It's an honor man this is my brother. He's been wearing this number for a long time," Howard told CBS News Detroit.

"This was his favorite number he was a sweet soul, so it's an honor to wear his number."

A balloon release will take place for Woods at noon on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Earnest T. Ford Fieldhouse.