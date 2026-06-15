Storms possibly Tuesday, more likely Wednesday in Southeast Michigan

Severe weather is possible again this week as a parade of fronts rolls through Southeast Michigan.

Storms on Tuesday are the lowest risk, while those on Wednesday are the highest. Tuesday morning should have sunshine to greet us, while showers and a few small storms begin to pop around 2 p.m.

CBS News Detroit

Between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, a cold front rolls through that may bring a few strong storms to the region. Wind and hail, along with some downpours, are the primary concern.

While Tuesday's risk is the lowest, there may still be enough fuel in the atmosphere to bring a strong storm through. Keep an eye out for alerts in the afternoon and early evening hours.

CBS News Detroit

Wednesday is our main concern, but that is also much later in the day. The evening hours will bring a complex of storms into the area with strong winds and torrential rainfall as the main concerns.

All hazards are technically on the table, primarily south of Interstate 96. Because the storms are later in the day, our hope is for rainfall in the afternoon and evening to lower the concern as the sun sets.

CBS News Detroit

We'll need to monitor this potential closely, as it poses severe risks. However, given the risks and the late hour, we're marking Wednesday as a NEXT Weather Alert Day.

Make sure you have ways to receive alerts throughout the evening and into Wednesday night.

Stay with the NEXT Weather Team for updates.