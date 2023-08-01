Watch CBS News
Local News

"Stop Gun Violence" gives Metro Detroit community platform to voice gun Violence solutions

By Luke Laster

/ CBS Detroit

"Stop Gun Violence" gives Metro Detroit community platform to voice gun Violence solutions
"Stop Gun Violence" gives Metro Detroit community platform to voice gun Violence solutions 02:05

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Five police agencies gathered at the Southfield Pavilion Monday night to hear community input on gun violence.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren, Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King, Detroit Police Chief James White, Oak Park Police Department Director Steve Cooper and Sheriff Raphael Washington of the Wayne County Sheriff's Department were in attendance Monday. 

"They are taking us seriously, and they are going to see that something is done," said Inkster resident Thelma Hamilton who was in attendance Monday. 

Like many of the voices who spoke up Monday night, mental health resources were a big concern of Hamilton's regarding gun ownership and possible violence.

"They need to have some way of doing a test before they sell people ammunition, to test to see if they are mentally capable to have firearms," Hamilton said.

"You see time and time again a lot of actions in the community. They have good ideas you can bring to the table," says Barren.

Barren and King were responsible for coordinating the multidepartment effort.

"Criminals do not understand boundaries. There are instances where there will be a criminal who may live in our city or may live in another city, and vice versa. So, law enforcement, we have to be collective, we have to partner and share data, share information," Barren said.

When it comes to the next steps, Barren says the ideas proposed in Southfield Monday night will be taken to lawmakers in Lansing.

Luke Laster
lukelaster-pick-aug92022-6316.jpg

Luke Laster joined the CBS News Detroit team in August of 2022, and for this Marine City native, it's a return home.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 11:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.