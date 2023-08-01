"Stop Gun Violence" gives Metro Detroit community platform to voice gun Violence solutions

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Five police agencies gathered at the Southfield Pavilion Monday night to hear community input on gun violence.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren, Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King, Detroit Police Chief James White, Oak Park Police Department Director Steve Cooper and Sheriff Raphael Washington of the Wayne County Sheriff's Department were in attendance Monday.

"They are taking us seriously, and they are going to see that something is done," said Inkster resident Thelma Hamilton who was in attendance Monday.

Like many of the voices who spoke up Monday night, mental health resources were a big concern of Hamilton's regarding gun ownership and possible violence.

"They need to have some way of doing a test before they sell people ammunition, to test to see if they are mentally capable to have firearms," Hamilton said.

"You see time and time again a lot of actions in the community. They have good ideas you can bring to the table," says Barren.

Barren and King were responsible for coordinating the multidepartment effort.

"Criminals do not understand boundaries. There are instances where there will be a criminal who may live in our city or may live in another city, and vice versa. So, law enforcement, we have to be collective, we have to partner and share data, share information," Barren said.

When it comes to the next steps, Barren says the ideas proposed in Southfield Monday night will be taken to lawmakers in Lansing.