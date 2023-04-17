MSP: 7 arrested after stolen vehicle stopped in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Seven people have been arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in Detroit.

At about 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, a trooper was on patrol on westbound I-94 near Linwood and ran the registration plate on a Hyundai SUV. The trooper discovered it had been reported stolen out of Southfield on Sunday, April 16.

MSP says the trooper followed the vehicle at a distance until backup arrived. When Detroit police and MSP units arrived, a traffic stop was initiated on southbound M-39 near W. Chicago in Detroit.

The vehicle pulled over from the center lane, and once it was on the shoulder, authorities boxed it in with their vehicles to prevent a pursuit from happening.

Several individuals inside the vehicle ran away from the vehicle, but the driver remained inside the vehicle and was arrested. In addition, MSP says the vehicle had a punched ignition.

Troopers and officers were able to arrest all of the individuals that fled.

The suspects include:

17-year-old female (driver)

18-year-old male (passenger)

17-year-old male (passenger)

4-year-old male (passenger)

20-year-old female (passenger)

15-year-old female (passenger)

17-year-old female (passenger)

Several of the suspects were lodged at the Wayne County Youth Home, and Detroit police officers arrested one suspect Sunday night. One adult was lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.

No one was injured. MSP says the case pends the prosector's review.