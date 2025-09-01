Stolen SUV results in police pursuit, arrest of four Detroit residents

Double shooting in Westland; Powerball jackpot reaches over $1 billion; and more top stories

Four people have been arrested after a pursuit of a vehicle stolen during a carjacking Sunday night in Detroit, the Michigan State Police reported.

The investigation started with a police report made about 11:30 p.m. about an armed robbery / carjacking of the stolen vehicle in Detroit. Troopers from the Metro South post noticed the vehicle about 2 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75 Service Drive near Alfred Street and attempted to stop the vehicle.

But after the patrol car's emergency lights turned on, the driver sped off.

After a short pursuit, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a curb before hitting the pole. Four people then all ran out of the SUV.

Additional troopers arrived in the area and officers took all four suspects into custody. There were no injuries.

The suspects are all males ages 19, 17, 21 and 19; and all from Detroit.

A prosecutor review for potential charges is pending.