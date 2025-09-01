Watch CBS News
Local News

Stolen SUV results in police pursuit, arrest of four Detroit residents

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Double shooting in Westland; Powerball jackpot reaches over $1 billion; and more top stories
Double shooting in Westland; Powerball jackpot reaches over $1 billion; and more top stories 04:00

Four people have been arrested after a pursuit of a vehicle stolen during a carjacking Sunday night in Detroit, the Michigan State Police reported. 

The investigation started with a police report made about 11:30 p.m. about an armed robbery / carjacking of the stolen vehicle in Detroit. Troopers from the Metro South post noticed the vehicle about 2 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75 Service Drive near Alfred Street and attempted to stop the vehicle. 

But after the patrol car's emergency lights turned on, the driver sped off. 

After a short pursuit, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a curb before hitting the pole. Four people then all ran out of the SUV. 

Additional troopers arrived in the area and officers took all four suspects into custody. There were no injuries. 

The suspects are all males ages 19, 17, 21 and 19; and all from Detroit. 

A prosecutor review for potential charges is pending. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue