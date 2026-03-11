Detroit man led police on 2 high-speed chases in stolen BMWs, reaching 122 mph speeds in Roseville, charges say

A Detroit man was arraigned on felony charges after authorities said he led police on two separate high-speed chases in stolen vehicles in Roseville over a three-day period in early March.

Caesar Cooper Jr., 24, faces fleeing and eluding charges in connection with pursuits on March 2 and March 4 that reached speeds of approximately 115 mph and 122 mph, respectively, prosecutors said.

Roseville police allege that on March 2, officers in a fully marked patrol car attempted to stop a dark BMW with no license plate near 12 Mile and I-94. The driver failed to stop and fled westbound on I-94; officers terminated the pursuit near 9 Mile and I-94.

Two days later, police attempted another stop of a dark BMW with no plate at 11 Mile and Gratiot, and an officer activated emergency lights and siren. Police allege Cooper ran two red lights before getting on I-696 and fleeing, driving a vehicle reported stolen.

Police say Cooper was found in possession of a stolen vehicle after his arrest March 5 in Westland.

Those vehicles included a red 2023 BMW 760I valued at $100,000 that was stolen from Manheim Auto Auction in New Jersey, a navy 2025 BMW 740I valued at $101,000 stolen from Manheim Auto Auction in Detroit, and a black Ram RHO with a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $96,000 that was stolen from the Jefferson North Stellantis Plant in Detroit, authorities said.

At the time of his arrest, Cooper was out on bond for conducting a criminal enterprise and unlawfully driving away an automobile in Oakland County and receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle in Wayne County, authorities said.

Judge Berschback set a cash-only bond of $250,000 on each of the two cases. If Cooper posts the $500,000 total cash bond, he must wear a steel cuff GPS tether, the court said.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said he has urged the legislature to enact mandatory minimum prison sentences for people who flee from police.

"When people run, it creates an extremely dangerous situation for both the public and law enforcement," Lucido said. "Macomb County has already experienced too many injuries and deaths. There must be zero tolerance for fleeing."