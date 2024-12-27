Sterling Heights will not salt newer neighborhood roads; officials implementing new method this winter

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The city of Sterling Heights is using a different approach to treating newer roads this winter, and it does not involve salt trucks.

Goldberg Drive is one of nearly 30 local roads that was repaved this year as part of the Local Road Reconstruction Project. Traffic on this road is nonstop, with cars constantly using it as a cut-through.

Shown is Goldberg Drive in Sterling Heights. CBS Detroit

"Our problem on this street mostly is people speeding up and down the street," said Jerry Johnson.

It's one of dozens reconstructed this year in Sterling Heights. Because it's a new street, for the first time the city is kicking off a pilot program this winter where they won't lay salt on newer neighborhood roads.

"It's not very safe because this is a pretty popular road, and a lot of people drive down it," Randy Steffer said.

City Engineer Brent Bashaw says new concrete hardens over time. Using salt can tarnish the road.

"The de-icers can deteriorate that top layer and can cause flaking. So, we're trying to avoid that flaking," said Bashaw.

Folks who live on the street understand the city's decision but are still worried about everyone's safety when roads get slick.

"People are concerned, but we're not really sure if there's a whole lot we can do about it," said Steffer.

"Maybe there are other options that we can use so that we can maintain the roads and keep them because we want to take good care of them," Sara Surzyn said.

CBS Detroit

Instead of using salt, Bashaw says crews will lay sand.

"Sand provides the same kind of benefit as salt. It gives you traction and it eliminates those dangerous, icy conditions," said Bashaw.

While it's a different approach, he says safety is still the top priority in Sterling Heights, and the city will monitor all local roads.

"We are going to use this as a pilot program this year, see how it goes, see what kind of adjustments we have to make, but we think we have a good plan this winter," Bashaw stated.

Bashaw says the city has already used sand once this winter to treat neighborhood roads and it went well.

He says the goal is to always keep residents safe and protect the city's investment in its local infrastructure.