City of Sterling Heights to implement ban on sale, distribution of kratom

Kratom is officially banned in the city of Sterling Heights.

The decision comes after the police department and drug coalition determined that the drug was dangerous and hard to regulate, with it being on many counters in drugstores and gas stations across the city.

However, the decision came with some pushback.

"I couldn't hold my husband's hand, and it went downhill from there," said Melody Wolf from Kalamazzo.

Wolf, who spoke at a city council meeting last week, said she has been using kratom for 12 years. She says the drug has helped her so much that she's advocated for it at a recent kratom scientific symposium

"I am from Washington DC and I flew all the way here to have a conversation with you guys," said Alison Smith with the Global Kratom Coalition.

Smith told the council that the coalition wants stronger requirements and age restrictions.

Smith explained the synthetic form of the drug, known as 7-OH, should be banned and not the natural form of kratom that she says is helping those with chronic pain.

"It's such a new substance, an unknown substance, which we have seen health issues and overdoses," said Lt. Aaron Susalla with the Sterling Heights Police Department.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, kratom comes from a tropical tree. While some use it for pain, there are other concerning effects that can happen when using it, such as toxicity, seizures, and substance use disorder.

CBS News Detroit spoke with Susalla when the ban was first proposed.

"We did a lot of research on kratom, and also a part of this coalition is offering other resources not just for the individual who may be suffering with addiction and friend and family who want to help them," said Susalla, who is also the president of the Sterling Heights Drug Free Coalition.

And while some oppose the ban, many support the decision.

"I don't think it's good kids are o-ding on it, you can buy it in gas stations, it's not right," said resident Dennis Schmdt.

The ordinance was posted on Tuesday and will be implemented by June 5.

Stores that have been notified about this new band could face penalties if they continue to sell the drug. But that doesn't mean people have to stop using kratom in the city. They just can't buy it here.