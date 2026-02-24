Michigan lawmakers introduce bill that would ban the growth, sale of kratom

A group of Michigan lawmakers is pushing against the distribution of kratom in the state with newly proposed legislation.

House Bill 5537 would prohibit selling or growing kratom or a synthetic variant, resulting in up to 90 days in jail, a $5,000 fine or both. After the first offense, the individual could be sentenced to 180 days in jail and ordered to pay a fine of up to $10,000.

Additionally, anyone who sells kratom to an individual under 18 years old could be sentenced to one year in jail.

The bill would amend the 1931 Michigan Penal Code.

According to the Department of Justice, Kratom is a tropical tree from Southeast Asia that could cause "psychotic symptoms, and psychological and physiological dependence." The FDA has not approved kratom for any medical use, and it is listed as a "drug and chemical of concern." While the plant is not regulated under the Controlled Substances Act, some states may have their own laws.

If passed, Michigan would be joining other states that currently ban kratom, such as Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Ohio, Rhode Island, Veromont and Wisconsin.

In 2025, Rhode Island reversed its ban.

What is said to be a natural drug, kratom, has been around for years, but local and state leaders in Michigan want to crack down on it. One drug coalition in Sterling Heights found that nearby hospitals have been reporting more hospitalizations due to this drug.

"It affects the same brain receptors as an opioid does," said Sterling Heights Police Lieutenant Aaron Susalla, who also serves as the president of the city's drug-free coalition.

In small doses, kratom can act as a stimulant, but in some cases, Susalla says it can be a depressant. He says that with more people abusing the drug, they are concerned about how easy people can get it, with there currently being no age restriction.

"It's near the energy shot,s the energy drink,s plus by popular kids stores and candy," said Susalla.

The coalition surveyed more than 70 stores in Sterling Heights and found 40% of them carried kratom, which is why they are pushing for an ordinance in the city.

"For Sterling Heights, we are trying to restrict the age where you have to be 21 or older for the product," said Susalla.