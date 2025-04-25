Mom of Steelers first round draft pick Derrick Harmon dies

The mom of Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon has died.

The Oregon defensive tackle was drafted by the Steelers on Thursday. But it was a bittersweet victory because as his name was called, his mom was on life support. He said he was going to visit her afterward to share the good news.

Derrick Harmon explains relationship with mom Tiffany Saine

In a video posted to ESPN's X account on Friday morning, Harmon explained his special relationship with his mom Tiffany Saine, saying she "means everything to me."

Growing up, Harmon said his mom had about eight brain surgeries. Then, during his freshman year at Michigan State, he said his mom had a stroke that left her paralyzed on her left side.

Harmon played the first three seasons of his college career at Michigan State before transferring to Oregon for the 2024 season. He said leaving his mom was hard, but she told him it was time to do something for himself.

"I'm originally from Detroit, Michigan, so I was probably 45 minutes from home when I went to Michigan State," Harmon said. "It was very hard leaving and going to Oregon. It was probably the hardest decision I had to make. I sat down with my mom and we had a discussion. She told me every decision I made up to this point was for her, it's time to make a decision for myself. I carried that through the whole process of going 2,000 miles away all the way to Oregon."

While in Eugene, Harmon became one of the best defensive linemen in college football, tallying 45 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games.

"She's the reason I'm here," Harmon says

Ryan Clarke from The Oregonian said Saine was a single mom who scrimped and saved to send him to football camps. In return, Clarke said Harmon used some of his NIL earnings to buy her a wheelchair accessbile van. Clarke said the mother and son remained close when he was at Oregon.

"He kept in touch with her every day over FaceTime, and she actually had a chance to fly out to Eugene and take in one of the games against Boise State early in the year. So that was very special for both of them to share that time for sure," Clarke said.

Harmon's name was called at No. 21 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay. He called the moment "bittersweet," because his mom was on life support and couldn't be with him.

"He said he was going to do this last night, to go visit her in the hospital and tell her that her son was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, which I think is an unbelievably special thing, knowing how much she sacrificed to get him to that point," Clarke said.

Harmon's name was called at No. 21 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay. He credited his mom for helping him get this far.

"She's the reason why I'm here," Harmon said. "She's the one that did everything for me to get to this point. I love you, mom. Everything I do is for you. I'm forever grateful."

Steelers express condolences

In a statement posted to social media on Friday, Steelers President Art Rooney II offered condolences to Harmon and his family.

"Though we are excited to select Derrick in the first round of the NFL Draft, our hearts are heavy as we mourn the death of his mother, Tiffany Saine. We will support Derrick and his family however we can as he navigates this period of grief. In times like this, we hope Derrick finds comfort in the love and support from the organization and Steelers fans around the world. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with Derrick's entire family."