Statewide salt shortage in Michigan impacts Monroe County road crews

A statewide shortage of salt is prompting the road commission in Monroe County, Michigan, to make changes to its supply with local partners.

Mother Nature has slammed Metro Detroit with a vengeance this season, and winter has only just begun. Monroe County Road Commission managing director David Leach says salt is even more essential.

"This year, we've used more than we have the last four Decembers combined," said Leach, adding they've used 7,500 tons.

"Last year alone, we used about 8,200 (tons) the entire winter."

With salt on standby and used more regularly this season, Leach says the county's supplier can only distribute so much at one time. So, Monroe County is taking precautions when it comes to its partners.

"We currently have salt. It's not a time to panic. However, looking at our resources, we are being proactive with what we have on hand. So, we're not going to supply anymore salt to our vendors," Leach said.

CBS News Detroit dug deeper to find out if other counties are experiencing the same issue.

Wayne County Department of Public Services says salt is not a problem, and they have "a sufficient amount at this time."

Over in Oakland County, senior communications manager Craig Bryson says it's not a shortage of salt his crews are seeing, but how quickly they're going through it.

"Everybody has used a ton of salt, so everybody is low. We have used about double what we had used about this time last year and close to triple what we used in the two years prior to that," Bryson said.

Bryson says some communities that Oakland County supplies with salt have asked for more than agreed upon, which the county has had to deny.

"We don't want to get ourselves in the position where we don't have enough," said Bryson.

Officials say the roads will be salted, and these county road crews are just playing it safe.

"We do not believe there is any risk that we will run out of salt and not be able to salt the roads," Bryson said.

"I have salt. I just don't want to run out of salt," said Leach.