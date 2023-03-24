State police seek suspect in attempted kidnapping at Michigan State University

(CBS DETROIT) - State police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted kidnapping incident that happened on Michigan State University's campus in February.

The incident happened around midnight on Saturday, Feb. 11, in front of McDonel Hall.

The female victim was walking back to her dorm room when the suspect grabbed her from behind.

Police say the suspect physically assaulted the woman, which made her believe he was trying to kidnap her.

She fought off the suspect, and he ran away from the area.

Michigan State Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the MSP Lansing Post at 517-322-1907.