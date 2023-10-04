Michigan legislation introduced to prohibit dog breed ordinances

(CBS DETROIT) - Legislation in Michigan is introduced surrounding our furry friends.

"I think the bills are intended to protect municipalities from themselves," says Matt Pepper, president and CEO of Michigan Humane.

After a 4-3 vote from Grosse Pointe Shores City Council passed a pit bull ban, lawmakers have brought House Bills 5039, 5040, and 5041 that would prohibit counties, townships, and cities/villages from enacting or enforcing any ordinance, policy, resolution or rules that regulate a dog based on its breed or perceived breed.

"Breed-specific legislation is virtually impossible to enforce. It's an unacceptable risk in terms of litigation. It is a financial burden, and it's a burden on local law enforcement," Pepper said.

"It's just sad, and it's scary for families who consider their pet dogs to be a part of their family," says state Rep. Penelope Tsernoglou, who sponsored all three bills and introduced House Bill 5039.

She says residents anywhere shouldn't have to worry about staying or leaving a community based on pet ownership.

"What we're doing is looking at a hypothetical situation and applying a blanket risk to that situation, and often it's misguided. It's costly, it's ineffective, and it doesn't improve public safety," Pepper says.