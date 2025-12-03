Victim files lawsuit against Walmart over Traverse City mass stabbing

One of the victims in a mass stabbing at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, last summer is suing the retailer, alleging that the store failed to protect its customers.

The $25,000 lawsuit filed on behalf of 41-year-old Aaron Boudot claims that the suspect, Bradford James Gille, wandered in the store for more than 30 minutes with a "large, out-of-season backpack" on July 26 before he attacked 11 people, Morgan & Morgan attorney David Stechow said in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

Stechow alleged that the store should have contacted police before the attack when numerous customers observed Gille "engaging in suspicious behavior." Attorney Nicholas Panagakis says Gille's large backpack was considered a red flag under the company's safety policy, and should have prompted the store to act quickly.

"For 30 minutes, this man loitered in their store with that exact red flag, and Walmart did nothing," said Panagakis. "They didn't call police, they didn't approach him, they didn't follow their own safety rules."

Police arrived at the scene in three minutes after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting the stabbing, the attorneys say.

Panagakis says the lawsuit also names Gille because they believe Walmart will place all the blame on the suspect.

CBS News Detroit contacted Walmart for comment and received the following written statement:

"The safety of our customers and associates is a top priority. We will review the complaint once served and will respond appropriately in court."

Stechow says Bodaut was in the store with his wife, Melinda, and their four children when the attack occurred. Stechow says his client was stabbed in his right arm and the back, and a small group of good Samaritans rendered aid to Bodaut until medical personnel arrived, saving his life.

Stechow says Bodaut had to have emergency surgery, suffered nerve damage and has no use of his right wrist and hand.

Stechow read a statement from Boudot that says in part, "Thanks to the kindness and extraordinary efforts of many people, I am still here today. My goal with this lawsuit is to hold Walmart accountable for my permanent injuries and the trauma my family endured and to compel Walmart to make the changes necessary to prevent something like this from happening."

All 11 victims survived the attack.

Gille was charged with 11 counts of assault with intent to murder. He pleaded not guilty and was found to be incompetent to stand trial.

Authorities say Gille has a history of mental illness and a criminal background that includes assault and malicious destruction of property.