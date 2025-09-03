St. Clair Shores man who voted twice in August 2024 primary election pleads guilty

A St. Clair Shores man has pleaded guilty to twice voting in the August 2024 primary election, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

Frank Prezzato, 68, pleaded guilty to one count of voting absentee and in person, the attorney general's office said.

In pleading guilty, Nessel said Prezzato "acknowledged that he acted recklessly in voting twice during the same election."

Prosecutors say Prezzato appeared in person at a St. Clair Shores polling location on election day in August 2024, requested a ballot and voted in person despite having previously submitted an absentee ballot for the same election. Both votes were counted in the election, state officials said.

Prezzato was charged in October 2024 with one count of voting absentee and in person and one count of offering to vote more than once.

"Voting twice undermines our democratic process," said Nessel in a statement. "My office will continue to prosecute those who violate our voting laws to ensure Michigan voters have confidence in the integrity of our elections."

State prosecutors say Prezzato will serve a six-month delayed probation sentence, and if he successfully meets all conditions of his probation, all charges will be dismissed with prejudice at the end of his probation.

Prezzato will be sentenced on Oct. 22.

