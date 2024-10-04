7 people face felony charges in double voting incident in St. Clair Shores

(CBS DETROIT) - Seven people, including four voters, face felony charges in an alleged double voting incident in Michigan's August 2024 primary election, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday morning.

The incident involves four St. Clair Shores residents flagged for submitting two ballots in the primary election on Aug. 6. According to Nessel, each person voted by absentee ballot, returned their ballot and then voted in person at their polling location on election day. In three of the four cases, voters signed an affidavit saying they had not received an absentee ballot despite completing and returning one, Nessel said. Voting twice is a felony.

Nessel is also charging three assistant clerks.

Nessel says these incidents of double voting are very rare, especially in a single municipality.

"One person, one vote. It's a simple but highly important American value that we've all known since we were children," Nessel said.

Shortly after the primary election in August, Macomb County Clerk Anthony Forlini and the St. Clair Shores Clerk's Office notified the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office that four people may have double-voted during the election.

In August, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido declined to authorize charges against the four voters, saying an investigation showed that the "appropriate mechanisms functioned as intended to detect the issue," and that his office "concluded probable cause did not exist to believe that a crime had occurred."

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson released the following statement on the charges:

"Voting more than once is illegal. Anyone who tries to vote multiple times in an election will get caught and they will be charged.

"We will watch closely to see how the facts bear out in this case. But anyone who thinks they can get away with voting fraud in Michigan should know we will not tolerate any attempt to interfere in our elections.

"I am grateful for the bipartisan, professional election administrators all across Michigan who work hard daily to ensure we count every valid vote, and only valid votes. Our team will continue to work alongside them to prepare for November."