Macomb County reports possible double voting in St. Clair Shores, calls for investigation

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Reports of possible double voting are under investigation in Macomb County.

Officials say County Clerk Anthony Forlini and the St. Clair Shores Clerk's Office notified the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office that four people may have double-voted during Michigan's primary election.

The prosecutor's office forwarded the investigation to the St. Clair Shores Police Department.

State law says any election official who is aware of residents possibly voting both in person and absentee ballot must report the issue to their respective county prosecutor's office and Michigan Secretary of State.

"Our top priority is ensuring that every election is conducted safely with the highest level of security. The integrity of our electoral process is fundamental to our democracy. Potential violations of election law are rare and we are committed to doing our duty," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson issued the following statement:

"I'm grateful to the Macomb County clerk for his partnership in ensuring that voter fraud is rare and that when it happens, we catch it and prosecute it to the fullest extent of the law. Thanks to our partnership and commitment to security, he followed the protocols we have in place, and I have now referred the matter to the Michigan Attorney General for further investigation and potential criminal charges."