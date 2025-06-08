St. Clair Shores man charged with possessing child sexually abusive material

Court hearing on agroterrorism plot; poor air quality continues in Michigan; and more top stories

A St. Clair Shores, Michigan, man has been charged with possessing child sexually abusive material after information from a national agency led to his arrest, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

Eric Wojnowski, 53, is charged with one felony count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, two felony counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and three felony counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Detectives with the Macomb Area Computer Enforcement Unit started investigating Wojnowski after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating "numerous child sexually abusive material videos and images" were uploaded by him, the sheriff's office says.

He was arrested at a home in St. Clair Shores on Tuesday after detectives executed a search warrant. According to the sheriff's office, several pieces of evidence that were seized are being reviewed.

Wojnowski was arraigned Wednesday and posted a $10,000 bond on Thursday.

If convicted, he faces up to 58 years in prison. Wojnowski is scheduled to appear in a probable cause conference on June 17.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.