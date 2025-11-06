Spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, confirmed in Michigan's Jackson County

Michigan officials have confirmed a population of spotted lanternfly in Jackson County, adding to the list of southeast Michigan counties where the nuisance insect has been found.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued that report Thursday, saying an "attentive Michigander" used the state's Eyes in the Field reporting tool to note their observations in Jackson County.

"Spotted lanternfly does not pose a risk to human or animal health, but it can be a serious outdoor nuisance," said MDARD Director Tim Boring. "Public reporting plays a key role in identifying new spotted lanternfly infestations and helping MDARD and its partners respond quickly."

Previous sightings this year were in Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties.

Those who notice a spotted lanternfly egg mass, nymph or adult in locations without previously confirmed locations are asked to take a photo and report the date, time and location of the sighting to Eyes in the Field. The adult insects are about 1 inch long and ½ inch wide; brown forewings with black spots at the front and scarlet hindwings.

The spotted lanternfly feeds on a variety of plants including grapevines and black walnut trees. Researchers are still studying which insecticide is most effective at limiting a population.

The invasive species, which is native to eastern Asia, was first noticed in the United States in 2014. The population has spread rapidly since that time, with 17 states reporting confirmed sightings.

State efforts to limit the spread of spotted lanternfly include surveying any populations near Michigan's shipping ports, working with the horticulture industry to slow the pest's spread and

This most recent report is expected to be the last of the spotted lanternfly reporting for the 2025 season, the agriculture agency said.

The above video originally aired on Sept. 21, 2023.