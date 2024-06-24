Spotted lanternfly detected in Michigan's Monroe County

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan officials said the spotted lanternfly has been detected in Monroe County.

According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, officials confirmed that a small population of juvenile spotted lanternflies was found in Lambertville on June 17.

The juveniles, also known as nymphs, are typically found in the early summer, while the adult lanternfly is usually found in late summer.

"The infestation was detected through spotted lanternfly monitoring traps deployed by Michigan State University (MSU) as part of collaborative survey initiatives with MSU, MDARD, and the USDA," said Steve Carlson, director of the department's Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division. "This work is a critical component of our ongoing efforts to identify and limit the spread of spotted lanternfly in Michigan."

Officials advise residents to squish and report the insect.

Officials say the bug feeds on more than 70 different plants, including grape vines and hardwood trees. It can also suck sap from host plants and produce large amounts of a sticky liquid that kills plants and foul surfaces.

To prevent the insect from populating, the Michigan Invasive Species program launched its "See it. Squish it. Report." campaign last year.

How can you prevent the spread of spotted lanternflies?

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development provided the following tips to prevent further spread of the insect.

Check your vehicle : Before leaving, inspect vehicles for spotted lanternfly eggs or insects. Check doors, sides, bumpers, wheel wells, grills, and roofs, and destroy any eggs or insects you find.

: Before leaving, inspect vehicles for spotted lanternfly eggs or insects. Check doors, sides, bumpers, wheel wells, grills, and roofs, and destroy any eggs or insects you find. Park with windows closed : The insect can enter vehicles unsuspectedly. When parked, make sure to keep windows closed.

: The insect can enter vehicles unsuspectedly. When parked, make sure to keep windows closed. Remove and destroy pests : Crush nymphs and adult insects. Scrape egg masses into a plastic bag containing hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol to kill them.

: Crush nymphs and adult insects. Scrape egg masses into a plastic bag containing hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol to kill them. Report sightings: Send in reports with photos to the Eyes in the Field system. Photos are necessary to verify a report and to aid in identification.