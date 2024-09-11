Spotted lanternfly detected in Wayne County

Trump and Harris host first presidential debate, Walz visiting Michigan and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced on Wednesday that a spotted lanternfly had been detected in Wayne County.

Officials said an extensive survey across 20 counties detected the invasive insect in Wayne County. Additional populations were detected in Monroe and Oakland counties.

"These surveying efforts are crucial in our effort to slow the spread of spotted lanternfly, which can be nuisance to Michiganders and is a source of concern for fruit growers," Steve Carlson, MDARD pesticide and plant pest management division director, said in a statement. "MDARD's proactive approach to gathering data through targeted surveying and collaboration with our state and local partners is essential to curbing the pest's spread."

Adult spotted lanternflies congregate on a tree-of-heaven, where their honeydew creates black sooty mold which attracts wasps and hornets. Photo courtesy of Monroe Conservation District. Courtesy of Monroe Conservation District

Officials say the bug feeds on more than 70 different plants, including grape vines and hardwood trees. It can also suck sap from host plants and produce large amounts of a sticky liquid that kills plants and foul surfaces. The juveniles, also known as nymphs, are typically found in the early summer, while the adult lanternfly is usually found in late summer.

Officials advise residents to squish and report the insect. Last year, the Michigan Invasive Species Program launched its "See it. Squish it. Report." campaign to prevent the insects from populating.

How can you prevent the spread of spotted lanternflies?

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development provided the following tips to prevent further spread of the insect.

Check your vehicle : Before leaving, inspect vehicles for spotted lanternfly eggs or insects. Check doors, sides, bumpers, wheel wells, grills, and roofs, and destroy any eggs or insects you find.

: Before leaving, inspect vehicles for spotted lanternfly eggs or insects. Check doors, sides, bumpers, wheel wells, grills, and roofs, and destroy any eggs or insects you find. Park with windows closed : The insect can enter vehicles unsuspectedly. When parked, make sure to keep windows closed.

: The insect can enter vehicles unsuspectedly. When parked, make sure to keep windows closed. Remove and destroy pests : Crush nymphs and adult insects. Scrape egg masses into a plastic bag containing hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol to kill them.

: Crush nymphs and adult insects. Scrape egg masses into a plastic bag containing hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol to kill them. Report sightings: Send in reports with photos to the Eyes in the Field system. Photos are necessary to verify a report and to aid in identification.