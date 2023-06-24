Watch CBS News
Specialist discusses the importance of screening for cytomegalovirus

(CBS DETROIT) - Cytomegalovirus (CMV) is one of the most common viral infections and the leading non-genetic cause of hearing loss for infants born in the U.S. 

Every pregnant woman is at risk of acquiring CMV, and only 9% of women know about it. 

Dr. Megan Pesch, a developmental pediatrics specialist at C. S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, joined CBS News Detroit to discuss more about CMV and the screening process. 

