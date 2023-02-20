Spartan Sunday brings thousands together on campus

(CBS DETROIT)- Spartan strong. That's the theme of today's gathering on campus as people flooded MSU in solidarity and support following Monday's tragic shooting that took the lives of three students and injured multiple others.

"We're going to give back to campus after this tragedy," says Brian Lalande, an East Lansing resident in attendance at the Spartan Sunday gathering where food, support and smiles were served.

"It shows that we're a community, it shows that we're all in this together," Lalande said on behalf of the volunteers who chipped in to provide students some form of relief Sunday afternoon.

With signs of support lining the streets reading "take all the time you need to heal", it's just another reminder that through tragedy, support among this Spartan community will prevail.

"To be apart of something that's positive for these kids, to show them that this campus is somewhere safe and that this community loves them and is here for them is very important," said another East Lansing community member who was in attendance on Sunday at the campus gathering.