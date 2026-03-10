Southwest Michigan residents brace for more severe weather after last week's storm, tornadoes

Many communities in Southwest Michigan are still covered in debris after last week's severe weather and tornadoes, but now they could be facing another setback with more potential severe weather coming their way on Tuesday night.

"I'm terrified," said Branch County resident Carrie Wing.

"We're nervous. We are going to camp out together in the lower level; no one is going to sleep upstairs just for fun."

Wing is trying to stay positive. Tuesday will be the first night back in her home after it was damaged. Her family wasn't home during the tornado on Friday, but when they pulled into her driveway, all they could see were tree limbs.

"We had these big beautiful 150-year-old maples and three of them are on our house," said Wing.

"It's all still a whirlwind we having had time, sit and talk about it or breathe."

Down the street, Val Rossman has been making sure her community is prepared.

"Definitely, people have been going around notifying people say hey you know, there is weather coming tonight and someone did put a good post on showing how to look at their iPhone to make sure they get the alerts," said Rossman.

Since the tornado, she's been helping those impacted by finding people places to stay or notifying homeowners far away if their homes are still standing.

She has even helped families find their belongings, some that were found over 20 miles away from home. But now she's focused on keeping everyone safe, no matter what comes their way next.

"There is no way out here. You can hear the sirens, and over the wind, you can't hear it most of the time," said Rossman.

The Michigan State Police Emergency Management & Homeland Security Division says the State Emergency Operations Center would remain active Tuesday night.

"We are ready to assist any response with resources needed to help keep Michiganders safe," the department said.