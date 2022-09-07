Police: Southfield student, 16, arrested after bringing loaded gun to school

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a student in Southfield was taken into custody Wednesday morning after bringing a gun to a high school.

Authorities say at about 8:42 a.m. on Sept. 7, staff at Southfield A&T High School were notified of a student possibly bringing a weapon on campus and alerted the on-site police school resource officer and security.

The officer found the 16-year-old in the hallway "in possession of a loaded handgun with no round chambered" and took him into custody without incident, according to police.

Police say no active threats were made to other students, staff or the school. The case will be presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 and reference case No. 22-30441.