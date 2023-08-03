Watch CBS News
Southfield police searching for missing 23-year-old woman

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Makayla Torrielle Calhoun   Southfield Police Department

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is seeking assistance searching for a missing 23-year-old woman. 

Makayla Torrielle Calhoun was last seen at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, in Southfield. 

Police say Calhoun is diagnosed with a cognitive disability. 

She was last seen wearing red frame glasses and might be carrying a suitcase. It is unknown what type of clothing she was wearing. In addition, Calhoun is described as being 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair in a ponytail. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500. 

