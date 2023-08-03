Southfield police searching for missing 23-year-old woman

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 3, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 3, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 3, 2023

Makayla Torrielle Calhoun Southfield Police Department

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is seeking assistance searching for a missing 23-year-old woman.

Makayla Torrielle Calhoun was last seen at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, in Southfield.

Police say Calhoun is diagnosed with a cognitive disability.

She was last seen wearing red frame glasses and might be carrying a suitcase. It is unknown what type of clothing she was wearing. In addition, Calhoun is described as being 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500.