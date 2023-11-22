Watch CBS News
Local News

Southfield police searching for missing 56-year-old man

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

erwin-young.png
Erwin Young Southfield Police Department

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is searching for a 56-year-old man who has been missing for a week. 

Erwin Young left work on Wednesday, Nov. 15, and hasn't been seen since then. It is unknown what he was last wearing. 

He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500. 

First published on November 22, 2023 / 8:13 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.