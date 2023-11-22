Southfield police searching for missing 56-year-old man

Erwin Young Southfield Police Department

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is searching for a 56-year-old man who has been missing for a week.

Erwin Young left work on Wednesday, Nov. 15, and hasn't been seen since then. It is unknown what he was last wearing.

He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500.