Southfield police searching for missing 56-year-old man
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is searching for a 56-year-old man who has been missing for a week.
Erwin Young left work on Wednesday, Nov. 15, and hasn't been seen since then. It is unknown what he was last wearing.
He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500.
