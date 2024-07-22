Southfield police search for 22-year-old woman with cognitive impairment

Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race, Detroit-area police officer killed and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — The Southfield Police Department is searching for 22-year-old Crystal Ballard, who was last seen on Monday afternoon.

Police said Ballard, who was diagnosed with cognitive impairment and can be aggressive, left her doctor's appointment at about 3 p.m. She was last seen wearing a pink and white tie-dyed shirt, blue denim shorts and white shoes.

Ballard is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 150 pounds with long red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Ballard can contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500.