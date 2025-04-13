Southfield police investigating fatal stabbing; no arrests

Suspect in missing Warren woman case due in court; arrest in delivery driver death; more top stories

A man is dead and Southfield police are investigating after a stabbing Saturday night.

The Southfield Police Department says officials responded to a BP gas station at 22000 W. Eight Mile Rd. around 9:30 p.m. for a report of someone bleeding in the parking lot.

Responding officers found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, police say. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators believe the man knew the person that stabbed him, though no arrests have been made.

Police, who are still investigating the incident, say there appears to be no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587.