Man found dead in Southfield parking lot; police investigating

(CBS DETROIT) — Police in Southfield are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot Sunday morning.

Officers and personnel with the Southfield Fire Department responded to the 25000 block of Shiawassee Road for a report of an unresponsive person around 10:14 a.m.

Responding authorities found a man lying in a parking lot with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to his head, officials say. He died at the scene.

Police are looking for a man in connection with the incident. He's described as a Black man who is 6 feet 1 inch tall, has a beard and could be wearing a black winter hat.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the victim is known to the suspect," police said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.