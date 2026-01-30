Southeast Michigan will thaw out from arctic chill next week

After weeks of being in a deep freeze, Southeast Michigan can finally expect temperatures to warm up.

Now, "warm" is relative, but temperatures reaching into the 20s next week will actually feel warmer than what Southeast Michigan has been dealing with lately.

As the arctic air moves to the east, warmer air moves in, bringing our temperatures closer to normal. Normal temperatures for this time of year should put us around freezing, and by the end of next week, we could see near-normal temperatures.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Not only will Southeast Michigan have near-normal temperatures at the end of the first week of February, but we'll also see minimal snowfall. That is, until Friday.

Small chances of snow will be possible throughout the week, but the best chance Southeast Michgian will of accumulation will come on Monday, with less than one inch possible. However, models are bringing in a bigger snow system on Friday, which could put our snow shovels to use once again. February, after all, is historically one of our snowiest months. Let's just hope the groundhog does not see his shadow on Monday so we can welcome spring a little earlier this year.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

